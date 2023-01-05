CORSAIR’s KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse sees its first price drop to $64 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse for $63.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 20% price drop marks the first we’ve tacked to date since launching back in Fall 2022. This mouse comes equipped with CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology that offers “sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds” alongside Bluetooth support for more platform compatibility. You also have the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor that can track up to 50G acceleration while gaming and weighs an ultra-light 69 grams. Battery life can be as high as 110 hours on a single charge with the iCUE integration allowing you to monitor the percentage alongside having full control over mouse settings. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $30. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another mouse? We’re also tracking the ROCCAT Burst Pro Air Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $60, a new all-time low. With Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz connection options, there’s up to 100 hours of battery life between charges. Plus, just 10 minutes of being plugged in delivers an additional five hours of play. The bionic shell is water- and dust-resistant and allows it to weigh in at just 81 grams.

CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Weighing in at just 69g, the CORSAIR KATAR ELITE WIRELESS gaming mouse packs amazingly agile performance in a compact design that’s ideal for claw and fingertip grips. A CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor captures every mouse movement with extreme precision, enabling you to maneuver with ease. Connect via sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for a hyper-fast, ultra-stable connection. CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons provide zero gap between the primary buttons and their OMRON switches, so all your actions, spells, and clicks are accurate and lightning-fast. Wield the KATAR ELITE WIRELESS as a top contender in lightweight design and heavyweight wireless performance.

