Optoma’s UHZ45 4K Laser Home Theater Projector falls $1,000 to new low of $1,499

Amazon is now offering the Optoma UHZ45 4K Laser Home Theater and Gaming Projector for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $2,499, this solid $1,000 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3,800 lumens of light to fight through tougher lighting environments. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector. Gamers will also be able to use this projector with input lag being as low as 4ms when playing at 1080p240Hz with connectivity including three HDMI 2.0 ports. The laser light source here is also said to last for up to 30,000 hours, which happens to be enough to watch Avatar The Way of Water 9,375 times. Head below for more.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $20. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. With CES 2023 now kicking off, many brands are showing off their latest tech and such is true for Hisense. It has unveiled its latest L9H TriChroma Laser TV system which is capable of Dolby Vision HDR playback at 107% coverage of the BT.2020 color space. The new, high-gain ALR screen also leverages content upgrades through Google TV and NEXTGEN TV, including access to many of your favorite apps and streaming services as well as free OTA broadcasts, Wi-Fi 6e, AirPlay 2, ultra-high speed HDMI ports. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Optoma UHZ45 4K Laser Home Theater/Gaming Projector features:

The Optoma UHZ45 uses a laser, not a lamp, for superior brightness, crisp, accurate color with an incredible 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, instant on/off, and a life span of up to 30,000 hours. 4K Ultra HD resolution with 240Hz refresh rate support at 1080p and an ultra-low 4ms response time make the UHZ45 a great choice for cinematic immersion and fast-paced gaming. Setup is fast and flexible, with smart features like four-point geometric correction and adjustment for wall colors. And, for an audio experience to match, take advantage of the eARC support to connect compatible home theater speaker systems.

