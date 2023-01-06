COSORI’s new Pro Gen 2 smartphone-controlled air fryer hits new low at $111, more from $15

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsCOSORI
Reg. $130 $111
COSORI Pro Gen 2 Smart 11-in-1 Air Fryer

Amazon is now offering the new COSORI Pro Gen 2 Smart 11-in-1 Air Fryer for $111.24 shipped. Regularly $130, this model just landed on Amazon in mid December and is now seeing its very first price drop. Sitting as the number 1 new release in the category on Amazon, it takes the brand’s smart cookers into the next-generation with remote control, real-time cooking notifications, voice command action (when used alongside Alexa and Google Assistant gear), and the ability to “scan different kinds of food for easy-to-follow cooking instructions.” It boasts a 5.8-quart capacity, sitting right in the sweet spot for most folks that require more than a personal-sized option while still delivering enough space for a whole rotisserie-style chicken. Head below for more deals and details. 

However, if you are looking for a more solo air fryer experience, you can land the Bella Pro Series 2-quart Analog model for $15.99 with free delivery in orders over $35 for today only. Regularly as much as $45, this no frills model is easily among the most affordable out there from a brand you can trust. The 1200-watt heating system supports air frying, baking, broiling, and reheating and you can get a closer look right here

Then swing by our home goods hub for more cooking and kitchen discounts including Instant’s new 8-in-1 Rice Cooker. Now loaded with the brand’s CarbReducing tech, it is currently sitting at the lowest price we have tracked at 20% off the going rate with all of the details you need in our deal coverage from earlier this week. 

COSORI Pro Gen 2 Smart Air Fryer features:

  • SMART CONTROL: Pair your smart air fryer with the free VeSync app to monitor cooking progress, find recipes, and set up voice control all from your smartphone.
  • SCAN-TO-COOK: With the VeSync app, you can scan different kinds of food for easy- to-follow cooking instructions adjusted for your air fryer, plus nutrition facts.
  • COOKING NOTIFICATIONS: With smart control through the VeSync app, you can receive real-time cooking notifications so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family and friends.
  • ENDLESS COOKING INSPIRATION: Our chefs are constantly adding step-by-step original recipes to the VeSync app for endless ideas. Watch guided recipe videos or even save your own recipes for future use.

