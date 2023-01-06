Panasonic’s new LUMIX S5II/X full-frame mirrorless cameras record C4K indefinitely

With CES 2023 well underway, Panasonic is announcing the latest additions to the LUMIX mirrorless camera lineup, the S5II and S5IIX. This time around, Panasonic has implemented Phase Detection Auto-Focus into these cameras thanks to its newly developed 24.2MP full-frame sensor, which makes these cameras great for photos and videos. On the video side of things, the new imaging engine allows these cameras to provide 4:2:0 10-bit 6K (3:2)/5.9K (16:9) and unlimited 4:2:2 10-bit C4K/4K recording capability. Another unique feature here is the ability to apply a LUT in-camera which is loaded from the SD card and can apply to videos and pictures, and you can even live stream while applying the LUT in real-time. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about these new LUMIX mirrorless cameras.

Powerful image stabilization and improved auto-focus

With the 5-axis Body Image Stabilization (I.S.) featured within these new cameras and the 2-axis Optical I.S. from LUMIX S Series lenses, Panasonic now has what it dubs 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 which can allow for 6.5-stop slower shutter speeds. This will work while taking pictures and videos up to 4K resolution with Active I.S. now incorporated into the mix as well to eliminate camera shake. This will benefit you regardless if you’re shooting wide or telephoto and especially in those low-light conditions. Speaking of low light, the new Phase Detection Auto-Focus system implemented within the S5II and S5IIX will greatly improve the auto-focus system, especially in challenging shooting conditions. Panasonic even upped the number of AF points to 779 to improve subject tracking.

LUMIX S5II

Video recording improvements

Panasonic has implemented a new imaging engine within these cameras to bring high-quality video recording. Featuring dual native ISO, you will be able to avoid severe noise while shooting at high sensitivities thanks to specific circuitry before gain processing. You’ll also find 4K60p interval shooting alongside 4K HDR recording, High Frame Rate C4K/4K (48p), and 1080p120 slow motion. Panasonic even implemented requested features such as a Waveform Monitor, Vector Scope, and Zebra Pattern. In terms of audio, both cameras can record 48KHz/24-bit using the built-in or an external microphone. This can even go as high as 96KHz/24-bit when using an external system. The higher-end S5IIX camera will be capable of RAW video output and All-Intra, ProRes recording onto an SSD with wired or wireless IP streaming.

LUMIX S5IIX

Overheating is an issue when it comes to continuous video recording and especially so on handheld cameras like the S5II and S5IIX. Luckily, these cameras use a new heat dispersion mechanism which includes a small fan and heat sink leading to unlimited recording and live streaming time when shooting C4K60p.

Availability

The all-new LUMIX S5II full-frame mirrorless camera is set to launch in January 2023 at an MSRP of $1,999.99. The LUMIX S5IIX camera will launch a little later this year in May 2023 at an MSRP of $2,199.99. Some sites currently have preorders open now and you can head below to see where you can.

9to5Toys’ Take

Everything Panasonic has upgraded here looks great, especially the more premium filmmaker modes and settings. One thing I do see here that I’m not quite sure I like is that RAW video output on the S5II will eventually be a paid software key upgrade. I personally don’t like when a feature that is locked down in software is used to differentiate products.

