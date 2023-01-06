PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB M.2 Gen4 Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $166 (Reg. $210+)

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $165.99 shipped. Regularly $270 before dropping to the $210 range at the tail end of 2022, today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. The PNY XLR8 slides right into your M.2 PCIe Gen4-ready system with notable 7,500MB/s speeds alongside compatibility with previous Gen3 motherboards as well (at slower speeds of course). Ideal for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads,” it also ships with a 5-year limited warranty and makes for a notable upgrade for folks that don’t require the built-in heatsink. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a less speedy solution, the WD_BLACK 2TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD is notable option. This one delivers a respectable up to 5,150MB/s transfer rate alongside the Gen4 PCIe tech at a lower $160 shipped and starts from $50 in the 500GB capacity.

While we are talking gaming-based SSD solutions, you’ll want to dive into the ongoing Amazon all-time low we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s PS5-edition 7,000MB/s 2TB SN850 SSD. This model is specifically designed for PS5 upgrades with built-in heatsink tech but you’ll also find some more universal WD_BLACK options on sale right here as well from $100.

PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!