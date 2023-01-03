WD_BLACK’s PS5-edition 7,000MB/s 2TB SN850 SSD just hit the Amazon low at $200, plus more

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK PS5-edition 2TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $260 as of late, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it released last summer and $30 under our previous mention. You’ll also find the 1TB model for $15 above the all-time low right now at $139.99 shipped. You’re looking at WD’s officially-licensed PlayStation internal SSD with a built-in heatsink, M.2 form-factor, and the ability to both play and store the latest PS5 titles. The PlayStation blue LED is joined by speeds up to 7,000MB/s across its PCIe Gen4 setup. Head below for more details.

While it doesn’t include the official seal of approval from Sony, the standard issue WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 is indeed compatible with PS5 according to WD and it goes for even less right now at $129 shipped. This one features the same speeds and specs alongside the built-in heatsink and more.

Check out our review of Samsung’s latest 990 Pro M.2 SSD as well as this video tutorial on installing a new drive into your Sony console. On the portable side of things, we are also now tracking the very first price drops on SanDisk’s latest model model SSD that clocks in as one of the fastest on the market. Now starting from $280, both the 1TB and 2TB models are sitting at the Amazon all-time lows with all of the details you need right here.

WD_BLACK PS5-edition SN850 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

PCIe Gen4 technology with read speeds up to 7000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s (1TB model) for a seamless gameplay experience

