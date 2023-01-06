Razer’s Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone falls 40% to all-time low of $30 (Save $20)

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone for $29.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $50, this 40% discount, or solid $20 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This microphone is outfitted with an ultra-precise supercardioid pickup pattern to reject background noise while picking you up clearly for your friends and viewers to hear. The small build here is designed for minimal setups while taking up little space on your desktop and making traveling easier to boot. All you have to do to start using the microphone is plug in the USB connection to the Seiren and set the volume in the streaming software of your choice. Head below for more.

When it comes to small USB condenser microphones, this is among the lowest-priced options out there. You could instead grab the HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for $34. This mic has a cardioid pickup pattern with similar plug-n-play functionality to the Razer option above. You can even tap the microphone to mute it with the red LED light flashing to indicate it being disabled. Otherwise, these two microphones are essentially the same with the HyperX stand having some more adjustments than the Razer one.

Want to grab a gaming headset instead? We’re currently tracking the Amplified Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset seeing its first price drop to $80. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 Amplified headset comes with 24 hours or more of battery life on a single charge which is upgraded over the previous Gen 2 model and is backed up by the glasses-friendly design. The Gen 2 microphone here is a flip-to-mute design with variable mic monitoring ensuring you don’t have to shout and are aware of your own volume.

Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Microphone features:

With the Razer Seiren Mini, big sounds can come in small packages. Introducing our ultra-compact condenser mic made for streaming with smaller or portable setups, and capable of producing professional-grade audio—thanks to a supercardioid pickup pattern and a 14mm condenser capsule.

