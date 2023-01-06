Turtle Beach’s Amplified Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Headset sees first drop to $80

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Amplified Gaming Headset for $79.95 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this upgraded headset. The Xbox model is also down at this price. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 Amplified headset comes with 24 hours or more of battery life on a single charge which is upgraded over the previous Gen 2 model and is backed up by the glasses-friendly design. The Gen 2 microphone here is a flip-to-mute design with variable mic monitoring ensuring you don’t have to shout and are aware of your own volume. All of the controls you’d need are located on the earcups for quick and easy access. The PlayStation version is tuned for Immersive 3D Audio on PS5 and will work with your PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Xbox version will work with the original Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Be sure to check out our review of the previous model to get a better idea of what to expect.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Stealth 600 Gen 2 above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your gaming mouse as well? We’re also tracking the CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse seeing its first price drop to date down to $64. This mouse comes equipped with CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology that offers “sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds” alongside Bluetooth support for more platform compatibility. You also have the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor that can track up to 50G acceleration while gaming and weighs an ultra-light 69 grams.

Turtle Beach Stealth Gen 2 Wireless Amplified Gaming Headset features:

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless amplified gaming headset delivers high-quality audio & chat for PS5, PS4, and PS4 Pro consoles. A long-lasting 24+hour battery means less charging, and more gaming and with quick charging you can get 8 hours of battery life on just 15 minutes of charge time. A consistent, low-latency connection is made possible by our proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless technology, giving you a gameplay advantage over the competition. Hear immersive, detailed game audio, optimized to unleash the power of Sony 3D Audio on PS5 through a pair of expertly tuned 50mm speakers.

