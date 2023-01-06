Rare price drop hits simplehuman’s elegant steel dual kitchen trash can at $160 (Reg. $200+)

simplehuman is offering a special new year sale on its dual compartment rectangular step can. Now available directly on the official site and over at Amazon (you might have to scroll down to the Other Sellers section below the price for the direct Amazon listing), you can land one at $159.99 shipped in the kitchen-ready 58L size. Regularly $200, this is at least $40 off the going rate although we did it selling for as much as $250 for several months across 2022. While it’s certainly not the most affordable option out there, it is also one of the more elegant and attractive models if you ask me. That’s on top of a premium steel design with a silver-ion coating that resists fingerprints and the spread of germs, dual compartments for trash and recycling, a hidden liner bag holder, and rounded interior corners for easy cleaning. The 10-year warranty is a particularly nice touch as well. More details below.

Stainless steel trash cans like this are typically quite pricey no matter what brand you opt for, but there are some more affordable options. The slightly smaller Amazon Basics variant is currently selling for just over $98 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. You won’t get some of the bells and whistles here or the dual compartment treatment, but you will also save some cash as well.

Sliding one of these stainless steel Breville juicers on your countertop will match perfectly with your new simplehuman trash can. And now that they are up to $110 off the going rates across a range of models in the lineup, now’s the time to strike. Deals start from $80 right here and you’ll find even more kitchen gear in our home goods guide.

simplehuman dual rectangular step can features:

NEAT AND SECURE – Stainless steel liner rim flips up for a quick and easy liner change, then closes over the liner to hold it tightly in place and keep it hidden from sight.

LINER POCKET – Keep liners where you need them. Dispense them one by one — no perforations or unraveling — from inside the can for a faster liner change.

CLEANER STAINLESS STEEL – simplehuman’s invisible silver-ion coating resists fingerprints and the spread of germs without dulling the natural sheen and luster of the steel.

DUAL COMPARTMENTS – One side for trash, one side for easy disposal of recyclables.

