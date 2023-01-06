TP-Link’s Kasa Wi-Fi smart dimmer switch plummets to new all-time low at $8 (58% off)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch HS220 for $8.38 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s 58% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this smart switch. Designed to work from anywhere thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi connection, you’ll find compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands. On top of that, you’ll find support for automations and other types of programming like scheduling with the switch. Being dimmable, when you turn the light off it can either shut off immediately or gently fade off depending on what you need. Keep reading for more.

Finding a lower-cost dimmer switch is highly unlikely, especially from a premium name-brand like TP-Link Kasa. However, you could be sure to instead pick up a secondary smart outlet to further expand your voice-controlled setup at home. For just $8, you can add a voice-controlled smart plug to your house, which means that you’ll be able to turn the coffee maker on or off, reboot the router, or automate a lamp with ease.

Don’t forget that you can pick up LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb for just $25 at Amazon right now. This not only marks a return to the low price there, but also saves you 50% from its normal going rate. Going the smart bulb route is easier to install as it simply requires you to screw the light in instead of having to replace a switch and deal with 110V wiring. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save as we start out the year.

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch features:

The Kasa Smart app guides you through each step of the wiring process and helps you connect to your home Wi-Fi. You can control the brightness of lights, set schedules, or include with other devices in Kasa lighting scenes to set the perfect ambiance. The Kasa Smart app gives you the ability to monitor and control your smart dimmer from anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!