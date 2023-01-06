Just $25 scores you LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb at an Amazon low (Save 50%)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $24.99 shipped. Down from the usual $50 price tag you’ll normally pay, today’s offer stacks up to a new all-time low. The 32% discount beats our previous mention by $6 and even manages to undercut the holiday pricing by $1, too. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups right out of the box. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office. Head below for more.

Alternatively at just $10, there really is no beating another option in the LIFX stable. The brand’s standard A19 dimmable white bulb might not be the most capable solution out there, but it’ll let you bring the ability to command lights with your voice from the likes of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant to your space at one of the most affordable price points on the market.

Joining all of the CES 2023 action this week, Rachio, one of our favorite smart home brands at 9to5Toys got in on the new debuts by showing off a first look at its new Smart Hose hub. Delivering a more universal approach to automating watering and lawn care, the unit ditches the brand’s usual reliance on an existing sprinkler system in order to upgrade an existing hose or outdoor spigot with smart capabilities.

LIFX Color HomeKit Bulb features:

A smart, ultra-bright LED bulb (1100 lumens), iconic design and 550 billion colors – it can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. You won’t believe how easy it is, or how good it makes you feel to be home. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

