Z GRILLS pellet grill/smoker reaches up to 750 degrees for searing too at low of $399

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS 600D3E Wood Pellet Grill/Smoker for $398.96 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $60 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With the ability to cook in eight different ways, this pellet grill can reach up to 750 degrees which is quite hot for non-gas grills. Not only can it do traditional grilling, but you’ll also be able to smoke, bake, roast, braise, sear, BBQ, and char-grill depending on what the meal you’re preparing needs. There’s precise temperature control thanks to the digital thermostat and you’ll find that everything has a wood-fired taste thanks to the pellet nature of the cooking. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up a 20-pound bag of pellets to ensure you have plenty of fuel to get your BBQ fire going this spring. Available on Amazon for right around $20, Traeger’s pellets are a great buy for your grilling and smoking setup, especially when you look at how many wood choices there are.

Don’t forget to check out COSORI’s new Pro Gen 2 smartphone-controlled air fryer that’s on sale for a new low of $111. Normally $130, this $19 discount delivers the best price that we’ve seen so far at Amazon, making now a great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your cooking setup in the new year.

Z GRILLS 600D3E Pellet Grill features:

Grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, or char-grill to perfection with the Z Grills 600D3E. The direct flame option provides up to 750 °F of direct flame searing. Multi-level grilling area provides more than enough space for any home grill fans, and 572 sq. in cooking area is also big enough to satisfy everyone should you have a family gathering. Maintain the cooking temperatures to your desired set point, Convection heat distribution technology ensures food gets cooked evenly to perfection. And the fire access door allows for 750 ºF of direct flame searing.

Advanced Wood Fire Technology-：Z Grills wood pellet cooking technology infuses excellent wood-fired flavor. Just put enough pellets into the hopper, pick your desired temperature and let Z Grills do the rest. (10 lbs pellets can be used for 8 hours while stay at smoke dial.)

3 Years Warranty-：Z GRILLS is a grill manufacturer with over 30 years of experience, provides 3-YEAR quality assurance for products.

