Upgrade your home theater with a TV wall mount in 2023 from $14 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, X-Mount (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of TV and sound bar mounts priced from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this USX Full Motion 32- to 65-inch TV Wall Mount for $34.39. Down from its normal going rate of $44, today’s deal marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen in the past three months. Designed to support TVs up to 110 pounds and ranging from 32- to 65-inch, it’s also compatible with VESA patterns from 75×75 up to 400×400. It features full motion so you can adjust the TV left to right or its tilt as well. Plus, there’s just three steps to get the mount up, including screwing the bracket to the TV, bolting the plate to the wall, and attaching the TV with bracket to the plate. Check out Amazon for more then head below for additional details.

If you’re in the market for a more basic mount, well, this model is a great option. It doesn’t offer support for 90-inch TVs or 132 pound displays, but it does have support for panels ranging from 26- to 55-inches. You’ll find a tilt function built-in here, and all that at a price of just $18 Prime shipped.

Further upgrade your home theater with Govee’s DreamView T1 Pro RGBIC TV bias light kit. Delivering both a camera and RGBIC multi-color LED strip, you’ll find that this is a great way to take your home theater to the next level. Right now, it’s on sale for $110, which takes $40 off its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen.

USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount features:

Want to watch a movie with your family from any seat in the room? you can adjust your wall mount TV wall mount left or right 45° for the optimal view. This full motion tv wall bracket can pull out to 15.07” and retract back to 3.43”, and save some valuable space for you and make your house look neat. This TV mount can tilt your TV down15° and up 5° to reduce the glare from light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!