Govee’s DreamView T1 Pro RGBIC TV bias light kit includes a camera at $110 ($40 off), more

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its RGB lighting kits on sale at various discounts. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more, and is included at no charge for Prime members. Leading the way is the RGBIC DreamView T1 Pro TV Backlighting LED Strip and Camera for $109.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $150, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time, though it’s only $20 above the all-time low. This kit includes both a camera and RGBIC LED strip to bring dynamic bias lighting to your home theater. The RGBIC portion of the strip allows for multiple colors to be displayed at one time, which makes for a more immersive experience overall. Plus, the strip connects to your Wi-Fi network for voice control through Alexa or Assistant and also pairs with smart home automations you might have set up already. Keep reading for additional Govee discounts from $14.

Our smart home guide is the best place to find other ways to give your house a voice-controlled upgrade as we enter 2023. For starters, there’s the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart dimmer switch that’s down to a new all-time low of $8 right now, saving 58% from its normal going rate. Then, you’ll find LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb down to an Amazon low of $25, which knocks 50% off its going rate as well.

Govee DreamView T1 Pro features:

This kit combines the LED TV backlights of our basic DreamView system with 2 smart light bars for even fuller reactive atmosphere lighting that takes any home theater or gaming setup to the next level. With the 1080p Colorsense Camera, LED backlights, and 2 LED RGB light bars, our color changing smart atmosphere lights react with all your entertainment content in real time. This smart TV lighting system not only moves and changes brightness in sync with the visuals onscreen but it also syncs with the sounds from your favorite movies or video games, for DreamView that truly goes beyond.

