ASUS’ ZenBook 14 OLED Ryzen 7 Laptop falls 21% to new all-time low of $748.50 (Reg. $950)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $748.41 shipped. Normally going for $950, this 21% discount, or a solid $201.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The Ryzen 7 5825U octa-core processor is paired with integrated Radeon graphics to power through your programs and even light games. You’ll also have 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage for quick loading times and the highest level of performance in all your applications alongside 8GB of RAM. Then there is the 2880×1800 OLED NanoEdge display with HDR performance which earns it the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification with its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 and 133% of the sRGB color gamuts. Keep reading below.

In terms of I/O, you have access to dual USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, an HDMI 2.0 output, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. If you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Have you been looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi network? We’re still tracking the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack marked down to $235, a return to the second-best price. Wi-Fi 6E is one of the latest standards to reach the consumer space with the 6GHz band and this Tri-Band system takes full advantage with speeds of 2,402 Mb/s over the new 6GHz band, 2,402 Mb/s over 5GHz, and 574 Mb/s over 2.4GHz.

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop is built for effortless portability. The laptop’s expansive 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge screen delivers pixel-perfect visuals. This bright up to 550-nit display is PANTONE® Validated for color accuracy and has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for vivid colors. Zenbook 14 OLED laptop gives you superb performance, powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processor, AMD Radeon™ graphics, and there’s a long-lasting 75 Wh battery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!