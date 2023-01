Save $65 on TP-Link’s Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack at second-best price of $235

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack for $234.99 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 22% discount, or solid $65 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within cents of the all-time low. Wi-Fi 6E is one of the latest standards to reach the consumer space with the 6GHz band and this Tri-Band system takes full advantage with speeds of 2,402 Mb/s over the new 6GHz band, 2,402 Mb/s over 5GHz, and 574 Mb/s over 2.4GHz. Covering up to 5,500-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to boot. Check out our hands-on review and launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While each Deco unit has three Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $19. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

After upgrading your home networking, why not look at jumping into some smart home tech? We’re currently tracking the Govee RGBIC DreamView T1 Pro TV Backlighting LED Strip and Camera marked down to $110, the third-best price to date. This kit includes both a camera and RGBIC LED strip to bring dynamic bias lighting to your home theater. The RGBIC portion of the strip allows for multiple colors to be displayed at one time, which makes for a more immersive experience overall. Plus, the strip connects to your Wi-Fi network for voice control through Alexa or Assistant and also pairs with smart home automations you might have set up already.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Brand-New 6 GHz Band – Experience the latest frequency of WiFi, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6 GHz band works as the powerful dedicated backhaul to ensure stable connections between nodes by default. You can switch it to Wi-Fi Network mode and connect your WiFi 6E-compatible devices to 6GHz Network

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

