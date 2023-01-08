Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro on sale for first time in months at $400 off low

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the first chance in several months to save on Apple’s flagship 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Dropping the 512GB capacity down to $1,599 shipped, you’re looking at a match of the best price to date at $400 off. This is $1 below our previous mention, which arrived back over Black Friday. It hasn’t gone on sale since, and is a notable solution for starting off 2023 with a fresh new machine.

Delivering Apple’s most capable portable machines to date as of now, the higher-end M1 Pro series still manages to beat out the more recent M2 chips with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. And with no concrete news on when we may see an M2 update, today’s discount is still as notable of a chance to save as it gets. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

The M2 MacBook Air however is always worth bringing into the discussion, even with a $400 discount on the higher-end model above. It’s easily one of the most popular laptops Apple has ever released, and the new M2 chip provides a lot of power for those who don’t think they fully need the M1 Pro performance. It delivers much of the same rounded off form-factor found above, as well as MagSafe charging and the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen. Not to mention, you can score a $199 discount on the 512GB capacity, which drops to $1,300 at Amazon right now.

Starting off the new year, all of the best Apple deals are now live in their usual place. Just yesterday sale the first chance in a bit to save on Apple Watch Ultra, with a fitting New Year’s sale arriving to help tackle those fitness resolutions without having to pay full price. The $50 discounts across all three styles arrive with your choice of band and all of the expected flagship fitness tracking performance.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!