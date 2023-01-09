Anker kicks off the week with up to 44% off 1-day Gold Box charging sale from $20

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon is discounting an assortment of Anker chargers, power banks, and smartphone accessories starting at $19.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick has the Anker Nano II 65W GaN USB-C charger marked down to $37.49. You’d more regularly pay $55, with today’s offer stacking up to a new all-time low. The 32% price cut is well below previous mentions, with our last offer landing at $45 last fall. Featuring a pair of USB-C ports, the GaN charger arrives with 65W of juice to dish out to two devices at once. It can handle powering everything from an iPhone or Pixel smartphone to MacBooks, Chromebooks, and any other devices in-between. The folding plug form-factor keeps this wall adapter managable in even some of the more compact everyday carries, too.

Anker Gold Box highlights:

As far as other notable deals in the Anker world go, yesterday saw its new PowerHouse 767 power station drop in price for the very first time. This new debut just hit the scene last month and is now already $200 off. Available in just the power station by itself or with some bundled solar panels or a battery extension, this is the most capable solution yet from Anker that now starts at $1,999.

Anker Nano II 65W GaN USB-C Charger features:

Anker 726 Charger ( Nano II 65W ) has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single charger. Connect a single device to get a 65W max charge—that’s enough to power up a 2020 MacBook Pro 13″ at full speed. And when you connect two devices, power will be distributed efficiently between both ports to ensure you get the best charge. At 49% smaller than an original 61W USB-C charger, and with a foldable plug, PowerPort III 2-Port 65W takes up less space while giving you even more power.

