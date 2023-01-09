DJI’s just-released Mini 3 quadcopter sees first discount to $499 in cert. refurb sale (Orig. $559)

Back in December, DJI launched its latest quadcopter, taking aim at a new generation of drone pilots thanks to the DJI Mini 3 and its more affordable price tag. Today we’re seeing the first chance to save go live courtesy of the Drone Superstore eBay storefront. Right now, the DJI Mini 3 drops down to $499 shipped in refurbished condition with a full 2-year eBay warranty attached. This is down from the usual $559 that it just launched with last month while delivering $60 in savings. It’s a new all-time low and the very first chance to save on an all-new release. As the latest entry-level drone from DJI, its new Mini 3 steps up to deliver 4K HDR video recording from its onboard camera that can convert between your standard horizontal aerial videography and capturing vertical videos perfect for sharing to social media. Flight time is also seeing a boost up to 51 minutes, while still packing all of the usual object avoidance and intelligent flight features into a design that weighs in at under 249 grams. Get a better idea of what to expect over at DroneDJ.

The DJI Mini 3 above comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. Back in 2022, we also just took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to name brand gear from the likes of DJI or even brands like Apple.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched.

DJI Mini 3 features:

Under 249 g

Extended Battery Life

4K HDR Video

True Vertical Shooting

Intelligent Features

38kph (Level 5) Wind Resistance

Beginner-Friendly, Easy-To-Fly, and Easy-To-Use

