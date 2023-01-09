No need to spend a fortune on a new air fryer, this 6-qt. steel Bella is at $40 today (Reg. $79+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 directly at Best Buy and more like $79 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is up to $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention from spring 2022 and is now one of the most affordable 6-quart air fryers from a trustworthy brand out there. Alongside the mid-range capacity here that’s good for larger side dishes and complete meals for four to six people, it features a stainless steel exterior that supports up to 5-pounds of food at a time. From there, you’ll find a removable non-stick coated drawer and food basket, both of which are dishwasher-safe, a cool-touch handle, 60-minute auto shut-off, and 6 preset cooking settings including air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or crisp. More details below.

As we mentioned above, and as is typically the case with these daily air fryer deals, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 6-quart model at less than $40. A quick browse through Amazon’s $39 and under air fryer section will highlight how notable today’s deal. While you will find lower-priced models with lower capacities, like this 2-quart Dash model, for $5 in savings it might be worth jumping on the larger 6-quart option for some folks.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more cooking and kitchen deals to upgrade your arsenal for the new year. One standout offer here has Breville’s stainless steel juicers, that will just happen to match today’s featured air fryer offer above quite nicely, with up to $110 in savings on a range of different models. Pricing starts from $80 and you can browse through each of them right here.

Bella Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Make your favorite fried foods with the same crispy, delicious flavor with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Whether your food is fresh or frozen, you can air fry chicken wings, chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cinnamon rolls, fresh fries, and much more at the touch of a button. Removable non-stick coated drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe & PFOA-free, with a cool-touch handle for easy cooking. The cooking possibilities are endless with an extended cooking timer up to 60 minutes and a wide temperature range from 170°F to 400°F.

