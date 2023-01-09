Prep your smile for 2023: Crest 3D Whitestrips for $28.50 (Reg. $46), toothbrushes $100 off, more

Amazon has now kicked off a couple sale events to give that smile the shine it deserves for the new year. Alongside some electric toothbrush offers, we are also tracking the 22-treatment package of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips from $28.49 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price and cancel the sub after it ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $46 and currently fetching $49 at Walmart, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also within a couple bucks of the lowest price we tracked last year and on par with the similar sets we saw on sale over Black Friday. A great way to give your smile a boost for the new year, this kit comes with 20 regular treatments and a pair of 1-hour express sets that remove up to “14-years of teeth stains.” You simply put them on for 30-minutes a day (or for just an hour with the express strips) and “you’ll see a whiter smile after 3 days, or full results in 20 days.” More deals and details below. 

More new year oral care deals:

And while you’re upgrading your smile, you might want to do the same for your wardrobe. Over in our fashion hub you’ll find plenty of new year sale events from several brands, not the least of which delivers up to 60% off at adidas. From new runners and casual footwear to a range of apparel, you can get all of the details and some top picks right here

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips features:

  • 20 Levels Whiter in just 22 days
  • Removes over 20 years of tough set-in stains
  • #1 Dentist recommended at-home teeth whitening brand
  • Uses the same whitening ingredient as dentists
  • Enamel Safe & Effective

