WD_BLACK’s 2022 model 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850X heatsink internal SSD drops to $110

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $109.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $180 before settling out in the $150 range for most of last year. It dropped down to $100 over the Black Friday festivities and then again just before Christmas and has now returned to the Amazon all-time low. The 2TB model is sitting within $20 of the Black Friday price at $199.99 shipped as well. As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we said it is the fastest model in its category from the brand, it clocks in at up to 7,300MB/s with a built-in heatsink. That’s means it can be a great upgrade for your PC battlestation rig as well as to install inside a PlayStation 5 with an M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

If you can make do with a 5,150MB/s model, something like the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD can save you some cash. While without the built-in heatsink the $20 in savings over today’s lead deal might not be worth it for some of the more hardcore gamers out there, it is a more affordable option nonetheless. 

Elsewhere in internal SSD deals, we are also still tracking a solid deal on the non-heatsink equipped version of today’s lead deal at $100 shipped as well as the PS5-licensed SN850 at a new Amazon all-time low. The latter of which is still sitting at the $200 discounted rate in the 2TB capacity and you can get all of the details you need in our previous coverage

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Internal SSD features:

  • Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and ridiculously short load times. | (1) Based on read speed, unless otherwise stated. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
  • Soup up your gaming experience with extremely low latency that loads graphics fast with minimal stutter and lagging for smooth, satisfying action.
  • A range of capacities available in 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage. | (2) 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

