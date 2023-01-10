Save 29% on 65.6-feet of Govee Smart RGBIC Wi-Fi Lightstrips at a second-best price of $50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering 65.6-feet of its Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Strip Lights for $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70, this 29% discount marks the new second-best price we’ve seen to date while coming within $1 of the all-time low. Here you’ll get two 32.8-foot rolls of lighting to customize your home. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this lightstrip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these lightstrips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need two 32.8-foot rolls of lightstrips from Govee, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured strips above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Looking for some other lights to spruce up your office? We’re also tracking Govee’s Glide Y Lights marked down to $200, a $30 savings which is only the second drop to date. Aiming to take on Nanoleaf, these lights are perfect for adding a bit of flair to any space. Combining metal and plastic together, they look like a “work of art” that was created by you on the wall. Govee also packed its RGBIC technology here so you can leverage multiple colors in a single span of the Y lights for an even more customized aesthetic. Plus, the lights work with Alexa and Assistant for voice-enabled commands like changing the color, brightness, and more.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip features:

Hands-Free Voice Control: Free your hands up with a convenient voice assistant, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, easily turn on/off the strip lights, set colors, adjust brightness, set up music mode, and scene modes by voice control.

Fully Featured App Control: Connected via Wifi, the Govee Home app offers you advanced control over your smart led strip lights like the customizable music mode and a convenient Timer function.Create your own smart lighting.

Custom DIY Function: Build your very own DIY icon, choose your favorite effects, use smart color picking, and much more to create colors you prefer the most, all within our Govee App. Easily share your new creations with other members in our Forum.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!