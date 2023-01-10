Govee’s Glide Y Lights deliver Nanoleaf styling with second discount to $200 at Amazon

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $230 $200

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Glide Y Lights for $199.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks $30 off its normal going rate and marks only the second time that we’ve seen it on sale. For further comparison, the last discount was back in December at $40 off, making this also the second-lowest discount all-time. Aiming to take on Nanoleaf, these lights are perfect for adding a bit of flair to any space. Combining metal and plastic together, they look like a “work of art” that was created by you on the wall. Govee also packed its RGBIC technology here so you can leverage multiple colors in a single span of the Y lights for an even more customized aesthetic. Plus, the lights work with Alexa and Assistant for voice-enabled commands like changing the color, brightness, and more. Keep reading for extra information.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could pick up a pack of four RGB Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs for $38 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Also from Govee, these will be controlled by the same app you’ll use to command the above Y lights, making setup even easier. Also, going with traditional bulbs like this means you can add color anywhere without having to run a wire to the wall, which makes install simple.

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide for other great ways to save. One such discount you should be sure to look at is the Level Lock Smart Lock that’s down to $193. Normally $249, this is a great way to bring HomeKit and Siri support to your home security and marks one of the best discounts that we’ve seen yet.

Govee Glide Y light features:

Where modern meets futuristic, our lights combine metal and plastic to create a beautiful decoration across your walls. Make a design that feels like a work of art that you can create yourself. With Govee’s RGBIC technology, each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing or gradient color between wall panels. Adorn your walls with inviting colors that will add more joy into your life. Transform your lighting effects with our DIY feature on Govee Home App.

