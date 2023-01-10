Official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock powers your wearable at new low of under $69

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock at a new all-time low of $68.70 shipped. Normally $79, today’s deal marks a rare discount for this charging dock and comes in at $0.30 below our last mention, which ushers in the lowest discount we’ve tracked. Compatible with all Apple Watch generations, you’ll find this Magnetic Charging Dock is perfect to power your wearable on a bedside table or desk. The Watch will automatically go into Nightstand mode when docked, which also makes it ideal as a nighttime alarm clock. The design allows you to set the Watch on it with the band open or closed, meaning it’s compatible with everything from the Link Bracelet to the Milanese Loop or Sport band. Simply connect the charger to any USB-A power brick with 5W or more of current to power up, though do keep in mind this isn’t the fast charging-enabled dock. Dive into our hands-on coverage to learn more, then keep reading for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then consider instead picking up the elago W2 Charging Stand for Apple Watch. It leverages your existing charging puck instead of acting stand-alone, and only costs $10. I use a similar model to this at home and absolutely love how simple it is to use without taking up a large footprint on my nightstand.

Speaking of power kits, did you see the UGREEN 15W MagSafe Charger that’s on sale for a new low of $100? Coming in at $30 off, it packs 15W MagSafe charging for iPhone 12 or newer and even has an integrated Apple Watch charger and 5W pad for your AirPods too.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock features:

With the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, you can charge your Apple Watch in a flat position with its band open, or on its side. When docked on its side, your watch automatically goes into Nightstand mode, so you can also use it as your alarm clock. The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock uses the same inductive charging connector that comes with Apple Watch. It charges all Apple Watch models and sizes. And it connects via the Lightning to USB Cable and Apple 5W USB Power Adapter.

