UGREEN’s 15W MagSafe Charger refuels your entire Apple kit at new $100 low (Save $30)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $99.99 shipped. Dropping lower than ever before, today’s offer is down from the usual $130 going rate and marking a new all-time low. This is $10 under our previous mention and still one of the first discounts so far. Streamlining your workstation or nightstand, UGREEN’s latest MagSafe charging station arrives with a 3-in-1 design that can top off your entire Apple kit from one compact footprint. The 15W MagSafe pad is of course the star of the show, providing max power outputs to Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series as well as 12 and 13 handsets. Off to the side is a 5W Qi pad for AirPods, with the integrated Apple Watch charger rounding out the package.

One of the things that allows the lead deal to be as affordable as it is, is that the charger doesn’t include a required wall adapter. So if you don’t already have a 30W charger in your arsenal, picking up UGREEN’s own AceCube GaN charger is a good call. You’ll have plenty of savings to leverage towards bringing home the complete charging kit, and this affordable $15 solution won’t cut too much into the cash you’re trying to keep in your pocket.

As for all of the other charging gear and must-have add-ons to your handset, our latest roundup of smartphone accessories is worth a look. Delivering discounts on plenty of offerings for the latest from Apple, Google, and Samsung handsets, pricing starts from $5.

UGREEN 15W MagSafe Charger features:

With traceable MagSafe charger serial number, the MFi-certified 3-in-1 wireless charging station can provide you with a faster and safer charging experience for your Apple products. The UGREEN Wireless Charging Station can charge the phone, watch, and earphones at the same time. 15W fasting charging for iPhone 14/13/12 MagSafe series. 5W changing for Apple Watch Ultra/8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1/SE. And also 5W for AirPods Pro 2/1, AirPods 3/2, and other Qi-enabled Wireless Bluetooth Earphones.

