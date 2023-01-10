ASUS’ VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 Laptop drops 50% in return to all-time low of $300

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 N6000/4GB/128GB 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99 shipped. Typically going for $600, this 50% discount marks a return to the all-time low price for only the fifth time. It normally doesn’t stay marked down this low so be sure to jump on this while it is live! Coming equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 Quad-Core processor and 4GB of RAM, the VivoBook 13 Slate comes running Windows 11 Home in S Mode and includes a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud. The 13.3-inch OLED 1080p touchscreen uses Corning Gorilla Glass for increased toughness. Rounding out the VivoBook is Dolby Vision HDR, a detachable keyboard, and the ASUS Pen 2.0 for drawing or taking notes. Whether you’re using this laptop for taking notes in college or using it as your mobile art studio, you will enjoy using this lightweight laptop. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? You can swap to Chrome OS instead with the ASUS C403 N3350/4GB/32GB Chromebook at $259. This device features a 180-degree hinge to make collaboration easier with the 14-inch display featuring an anti-glare coating to make viewing easy in most conditions. It runs an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor with half the RAM at 4GB and 32GB of eMMC storage which is a step down from the 128GB of NVMe storage above. Most of your files will end up stored on Google Drive which is why you have low onboard storage.

Looking for a Chromebook with similar specs to the ASUS VivoBook above? We’re currently tracking the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 marked down to $500, the first-ever discount. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 just launched mid last year and arrives with a folding 2-in-1 form-factor that can convert the 13.5-inch 2256×1504 display between tablet and laptop modes. All powered by a MediaTek Kmopanio 1380 processor, the build also comes backed by 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the fantastic fun-filled 2-in-1 portable companion that makes it easier to enjoy everything you love, everywhere. Whether you’re studying or working, chilling or chatting, vertical or horizontal, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED adapts so you can work or play your way.

