Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 513 falls to new all-time low at $500 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside one of the first-ever discounts. On sale for only the fourth time, this is a new all-time low at $50 below the previous discounts. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 just launched mid last year and arrives with a folding 2-in-1 form-factor that can convert the 13.5-inch 2256×1504 display between tablet and laptop modes. All powered by a MediaTek Kmopanio 1380 processor, the build also comes backed by 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. All of that makes it a suitable option for casual web surfing from the couch, handling classwork in the winter semester, and more. We further break down the Chrome OS experience in our launch coverage.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

If your Chrome OS experience could use a boost instead, the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook is surely worth a look now that it’s down to its best price yet. This model makes a number of upgrades over the Chromebook Spin 513 above, notably stepping into the ring of Gaming Chromebooks that allows this model to sport a 120Hz display, i5 processor, Iris Xe graphics, and Wi-Fi 6E at $589.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 features:

An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more. MediaTek Kompanio 1380 Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A78/A55 Multi-Processor (Up to 3.0GHz) | Integrated Mali-G57 MC5 Penta-Core Graphics.

