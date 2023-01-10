Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Nike, TravisMathew, more from $6

Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale takes up to 60% off gear and apparel. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, TravisMathew, Walter Hagen, PUMA, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoes that are marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes were designed with more overall volume that gives your foot more room and ample cushioning to promote comfort. There are also two spikes on the forefoot and two on the heel to help deliver exceptional grip for your swing. You can choose from two color option and rated 4.3/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Footjoy Hyperflex Golf Shoes $80 (Orig. $150)
- Walter Hagen Pique Golf Pullover $50 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Dri-FIT Victory Solid Golf Polo $21 (Orig. $58)
- TravisMathew Hideaway Pullover $94 (Orig. $125)
- Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Ace Summerlite Golf Shoes $21 (Orig. $100)
- Nike Club 15-inch Golf Skirt $16 (Orig. $70)
- Nike React Ace Tour Golf Shoes $21 (Orig. $140)
- CALIA Quilted Hybrid Jacket $35 (Orig. $85)
- PUMA Laguna Fusion Golf Shoes $37 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
