Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Nike, TravisMathew, more from $6

Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale takes up to 60% off gear and apparel. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, TravisMathew, Walter Hagen, PUMA, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoes that are marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes were designed with more overall volume that gives your foot more room and ample cushioning to promote comfort. There are also two spikes on the forefoot and two on the heel to help deliver exceptional grip for your swing. You can choose from two color option and rated 4.3/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!