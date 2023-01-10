Lamicall tablet, smartphone, and MacBook stands from $8 via Amazon today (Up to 47% off)

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, the official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering up to 47% off a range of smartphone, MacBook, and tablet stands. One standout is the Lamicall FS02 Adjustable Tablet Stand Holder for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this model sat at $10 for most of the last half of 2022, it can fetch as much as $12 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. While there are certainly plenty of notable power-equipped charging stands out there and this more basic solution requires you to bring your cable and charger to the table, it also comes in at a far lower price tag as well. It is made of “high quality ABS material and soft rubber padding” alongside the ability to adjust between two different heights and supports both horizons and vertical orientation. Head below for more Lamicall new year deals.

Head over to this landing page for the rest of today’s Lamicall new year deals courtesy of Amazon. The rest of the deals start from just over $9.50 Prime shipped and include everything from bike and car smartphone mounts to MacBook stands and more, many of which made of metals and all at relatively affordable price tags for today only.

And while are talking about smartphone and tablet accessory deals, you’ll want to head straight over to today’s Amazon Anker sale. The deals start from $30 shipped on a range of mounts, USB-C hubs, and more. There’s up to $80 in savings available here and everything is organized for you right here alongside even more in our smartphone accessories deal hub.

Lamicall FS02 Adjustable Tablet Stand Holder features:

Lamicall tablet stand holder compatible with 4 -13 inch cell phones and tablets, Such as iPad Pro 9.7, 10.5, 11, 12.9, iPad Air, iPad mini 2 3 4, iPhone 12 Mini 11 Pro XS Max XR X 6 7 8 Plus, surface Pro, E-readers, Galaxy Tab, Google Pixel C, Nexus 7 9, Lenovo Tab E 4, Fire HD. As a foldable tablet cellphone stand ,it is more light and small than other ipad dock.(Size: 3.94*5.04 inch)You can carry it to anywhere when you need it.For example,folding the tablet stand and place it into your bag to go travel. Made by high quality Abs material and soft rubber pad, Lamicall tablet stand can protect your device from scratches and slipping.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!