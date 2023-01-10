Anker 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock hits $270 (Save $80) alongside USB-C hubs from $30

Anker is back today via its official Amazon storefront is marking down an assortment of Thunderbolt and USB-C hubs. Delivering discounts across a few different form-factors, our favorite has the most capable solutions on sale today up for grabs. Right now, its Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is at $269.99 after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $350 going rate and delivering a new all-time low at $80 off. This is $28 under our previous mention and only the second time it has ever dropped below $300.

Sporting a 12-in-1 design, the new Anker Apex hub arrives centered around Thunderbolt 4 tech that makes it a notable companion to M2 MacBooks and more. It packs 90W power passthrough for charging a connected device, and from there yields 12 different ports ranging from dual HDMI outputs and a full Thunderbolt 4 port capable of driving 8K displays to USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and everything else you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for other Anker USB-C hubs on sale from $30.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following discounts to drop down to the shown pricing. Most of these Anker USB-C hubs below are down to new all-time lows, if not hitting some of the best pricing we’ve seen otherwise.

As far as other notable deals in the Anker world go, last week we saw its new PowerHouse 767 power station drop in price for the very first time. This new debut just hit the scene last month and is now already $200 off. Available in just the power station by itself or with some bundled solar panels or a battery extension, this is the most capable solution yet from Anker that now starts at $1,999.

Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

 Equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, a USB-C Power Delivery port, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and 4 USB-A ports. Get a powerful charge for your laptop, phone, and more thanks to 90W max and 15W Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port. Transfer a 20GB file in just 14 seconds when you use the Thunderbolt 4 port, or in just 26 seconds when you use the USB-C port.

