Logitech’s G604 wireless gaming mouse sports 240 hours of battery life at low of $35 (Reg. $59)

Reg. $59 $35

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. Best Buy just rolled out for My Best Buy members yesterday, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time as you’ll be able to score the discounted price and no-cost delivery. Normally going for $59 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $5 below the previous best mention. While most wireless mice require plugging in to charge after gaming, you’ll find that this model packs up to 240 hours of usage with just a single AA battery. This means you can keep spare batteries on hand and swap them out if needed even mid-game. There’s also dual connectivity here, which means that it pairs to your computer through either Bluetooth or the LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz dongle. Plus, the G604 includes the HERO 25K sensor and hyper-fast scroll wheel deliver ultra-high performance for your gaming setup. Keep reading for more.

Not ready to join Best Buy’s rewards program, or just prefer something a bit more low-cost? Well, instead of the G604 above, consider picking up the G305 that’s available for $30 at Amazon. It steps down to a HERO 12K sensor while still leveraging up to 250 hours of usage out of a single AA battery.

Don’t forget that you can also pick up Logitech’s Aurora G713 mechanical gaming keyboard on sale for an all-time low of $150. This $20 discount makes the unique gaming keyboard a great addition to any desk setup, especially as we head into the new year. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find out more ways to save on battlestation upgrades in 2023.

Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

With 15 programmable controls, LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, hyper-fast scroll wheel, and the revolutionary HERO 25K sensor, G604 offers both versatility and high-performance with endless possibilities to play with mastery. Dual connectivity lets you toggle between Bluetooth and ultra-fast 1 ms LIGHTSPEED advanced wireless technology—even on separate machines. Extremely accurate tracking and class-leading power efficiency enables up to 240 hours of high-performance gaming with one AA battery.

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around!

