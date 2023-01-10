Restock your Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein supply, more from $9.50 today (Up to 56% off)

Justin Kahn -
56% off $9.50+

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon is offering fitness and health-focused folks a chance to restock their supply of protein powder and smoothie mix at up to 56% off. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ranging from the popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard whey protein powder and the brand’s plant-based variant to a range of Amazing Grass blends and smoothie mix, the deals start from under $9.50 today. If you’re looking to supplement your 2023 health regimen, now’s a great time to load up on protein and the like while prices are marked down. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Optimum Nutrition and more protein sale:

If you’re in the market for high-tech fitness companion, today’s deals on Apple Watch Series 7 are a great place to start. Featuring onboard heart rate monitoring, a range of workout tracking, the ability to analyze blood oxygen levels, and more, Series 7 still makes for a great wearable, and especially at today’s price. Take a closer look right here

Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein Powder features:

  • Gold standard 100% whey blend – 24 grams blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the Gold Standard of quality for nothing
  • Over 5 grams of BCAAS help build lean and strong muscles with BCAAs. 3-4 grams carbs, 1-3 grams sugar, and 1-1.5 grams fat, gluten free, no sucralose in Double Rich Chocolate flavor. Notice: Do not use as a sole source of nutrition
  • Any-time formula – Great before or after exercise, between meals, with a meal, or any time of day where you need extra protein in your nutrition

