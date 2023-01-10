Apple Watch Series 7 is now a better value from $260 (Orig. $399) in 1-day refurb Woot sale

Woot has launched its latest refurbished Apple sale today, this time making it more affordable than ever to add a wearable into the mix for your New Year’s fitness resolution. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Amongst the two most recent previous-generation devices, our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $259.99 for the 41mm GPS model in several styles. That’s down from the original $399 going rate in order to deliver the lowest price we’ve seen. This matches our previous mention from over a month ago at $139 off, too. The larger 45mm offering is now at $269.99, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Also included in the sale today, Woot is going back another generation to offer Apple Watch Series 6 models for even less. Starting at $189.99, you’re looking at an even more affordable wearable that delivers a more value-focused feature set these days that the newer Series 7 stylings above.

Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t the latest wearable these days, but provides quite a bit of value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest but still want to benefit from most of the high-end features. It runs watchOS 9 much like all of the models that have arrived after it, with the ability to handle keeping tabs on everything from casual workouts to blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep activity, and even take ECG readings. That makes it a more compelling option than the newer Apple Watch SE 2 if you want to take advantage of a more comprehensive fitness tracking roster.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.