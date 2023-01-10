Roborock smart vacs and mops up to $270 off with models starting from $180 for the new year

We are now tracking some of the big-time holiday and Black Friday Roborock deals live once again via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Its S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop, for example, is now back down to $409.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is $240 or 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It comes within $1 of the lowest we have tracked, matches the Black Friday listing from last year, and now sits alongside a host of other models from the brand (below) with deep price drops. The S7 delivers 2,500Pa suction power alongside integrated mopping action with a 300ml water tank. Not only will the mop automatically lift when it detects carpets, but you’re also looking at a smartphone-controlled system with schedules, no-go zones, suction power control, invisible walls, and the option to use your voice alongside “Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts support.” Head below for more Roborock deals.

More Roborock new year deals:

If you prefer to take the Anker RoboVac route for your autonomous cleaning needs, we are also still tracking solid offers on its Clean G40 Hybrid robot vac/mop and auto-empty model. Starting from $220 with up to $100 in savings, you can get a complete breakdown of what you’re in for alongside the historical pricing breakdown in our deal coverage from last week right here.

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.

Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

Upgraded Brush System. Multi-directional floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning even on uneven surfaces. Roborock S7’s all-new rubber brush is more durable and resists hair tangling better. It’s perfect for homes with pets.

Powerful Performance. With 600g mop pressure and 2500PA HyperForce suction, Roborock S7 easily lifts dust and hair from floors and pulls it from deep inside carpets. It is the most powerful and the most convenient robot vacuum Roborock has ever made.