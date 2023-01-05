Anker’s Clean G40 Hybrid robot vac/mop or auto-empty model now up to $100 off from $220

Anker official eufy Home Amazon storefront is now offering its Clean G40 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop for $219.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $300, this is a straight $80 off and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the Clean G40+ Robot Vacuum with the self-empty bin at $299.99 shipped, or $100 off the regular $400 price tag right now. The G40 Hybrid delivers both vacuuming and mopping action to your home with 2,500Pa suction power, efficient route cleaning paths, and the always important auto-return charging before it then finishes the job. The Wi-Fi connected cleaner bot features a trim 2.85-inch form-factor to slide under low hanging furniture alongside the usual smartphone control for remote control from wherever you might be. Head below for more details.

If a more basic cleaning robot will do the trick for your simple autonomous sweeping needs, the simple BoostIQ RoboVac 11S from Anker will likely suffice. It’s not as powerful or as intelligent, but you can also scoop one up for $150 shipped at Amazon right now and call it a day for $70 less.

Check out our hands-on review of the Roborock Dyad upright mop and vacuum before you head over to our home goods guide for more new year price drops. Including discounts on Instant’s new 8-in-1 Rice Cooker with CarbReducing tech, you’ll also find a host of stainless steel Breville juicers at up to $110 off via Amazon right now. The deals start from $80 shipped and you’ll find everything organized for you right here.

Anker Clean G40 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Clean Up Food Crumbs: Keep floors clean with 2,500 Pa of strong suction to pick up food particles and dust.

Plans Efficient Routes: G40 Hybrid logically identifies the most efficient path to clean more of your home.

2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Give your floors the deepest clean in one-go with G40 Hybrid, first vacuuming, and then mopping away the rest.

Ultra-Slim Fits Under the Couch: Days of lifting furniture are over. Let the 2.85″ G40 Hybrid slip under tight spaces to clean more.

Quietly Cleans Without Distracting: Watch TV without needing to blast the volume, as G40 Hybrid vacuums at a comfortable 55 dB noise level.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!