ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups

ROCCAT, the Turtle Beach-owned PC gaming peripheral company, is announcing a brand-new 60% keyboard for entry-level setups. Sporting an ultracompact design and membrane-style keys, the Magma Mini from ROCCAT is perfect for those who want a premium experience without breaking the bank. It features IP33 water resistance, an Easy-Shift+ button, AIMO RGB lighting, and more. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to learn more.

ROCCAT Magma Mini gaming keyboard lets you type silently

Coming in with a $50 launch price, the Magma Mini is a great choice for those who don’t want to break the bank. The 60% compact form factor allows you to keep other accessories and peripherals on your smaller desks. It features five-zone AIMO RGB Lighting and even packs a translucent top plate, similar to other ROCCAT keyboards launched in the past.

One unique feature of the Magma Mini from ROCCAT is the fact that it’s IP33 rated, which means that it’s protected from accidental spills, something that many mechanical keyboards can’t step up to the plate and deliver. On top of that, it has “quiet, fast, and responsive” keys, which might not have the same click as a mechanical switch, but at the same time, features a familiar feel. Another benefit of going membrane instead of mechanical is the fact that this keyboard will be virtually silent when typing.

The Easy-Shift+ button allows you to duplicate keys to function layers to let you easily customize this keyboard without having to use dedicated software on the computer. Plus, you’ll find 20 key rollover and anti-ghosting functions to ensure that you have a premium experience all around.

Want to pick up the ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% compact gaming keyboard? It costs $49.99 shipped direct from ROCCAT. This compact keyboard will begin shipping on February 9, 2023, which means you’ll only be waiting around a month before it starts to make its way to your house.

9to5Toys’ Take

The ROCCAT Magma Mini 60% gaming keyboard will be a great choice for those who are looking for something smaller for their gaming setup. While I’m not particularly a fan of membrane keyboards, I do like the Magma Mini’s form factor, functions, and especially price.

With five-zone AIMO RGB lighting and the translucent top plate, you’ll find that this keyboard won’t just bring a gaming-focused upgrade to your setup but also a colorful one. So, for those who want to give their setup a refresh heading into 2023, the Magma Mini is a solid choice all around.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!