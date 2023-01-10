Samsung’s regularly $450 2022 HW-Q600B 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar System falls to low of $268

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $267.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Going for as much as $450, this 40% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen elsewhere. This same system goes for $448 over at Amazon, where it has only gone as low as $328, and $450 at Best Buy. This sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content to surround you with sound during movie marathons. Those with QLED Samsung TVs will benefit from Q-Symphony which syncs the TV speakers and sound system together over the HDMI connection for a “harmonious, cinematic experience.” Connectivity to the soundbar is handled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or HDMI with select Samsung smartphones able to play music with a simple tap on the bar itself. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV setup for the new year? We’re currently tracking the LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV marked down to $1,437.50, the lowest price we’ve tracked. You’re looking at LG’s 2022 model gallery-style 120Hz 65-inch OLED display alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium, four HDMI 2.1 ports, Variable Refresh Rate, and Dolby Vision. This model also supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit with built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth.

Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System features:

DOLBY ATMOS DTS:X: Hear your favorite content in realistic 3D audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X; Sound projects all around you, including from above, so you can immerse yourself in all around sound.

Q-SYMPHONY: Perfectly synchronized, fully immersive audio floods your room all at once, using every speaker in compatible Samsung TV and soundbars

BLUETOOTH MULTI-CONNECTION: Connect two smart devices simultaneously and share the sound tower with ease; No more jumping back and forth, just deciding what’s next

