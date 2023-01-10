LG OLED and Samsung 2022 model 4K TVs hit some of the best prices ever from $438 ($660 off)

The official BuyDig eBay store in combination with the New Year promotion now live there is delivering some major price drops on some of the 2022 model LG OLED 4K Smart TVs and more. One notable option has the LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV marked down to $1,437.59 shipped after you apply code NEWYEARTWENTY at checkout. Regularly $2,100 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $1800, you’ll find this model sitting at $1,797 via Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal even undercuts the $1,497 Black Friday offer we tracked last year. You’re looking at LG’s 2022 model gallery-style 120Hz 65-inch OLED display alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium, four HDMI 2.1 ports, Variable Refresh Rate, and Dolby Vision. This model also supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit with built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth. Head below for more.

Be sure to browse through Amazon’s TV and Accessories sale section if you also need some extra cables as well as for a host of discounted mounting options. But if you’re looking to upgrade an existing display, there are some great deals live on Amazon’s just-released Fire TV Cube as well as other models in the lineup stating from $25

Lastly, here’s all of the details you need on LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup and Hisense’s first-ever portable TriChroma Laser TV from CES 2023. 

The Award-Winning LG OLED C2 Is Better Than Ever. The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. 

