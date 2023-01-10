Southern Tide Last Catch Sale takes up to 50% off polos, pullovers, vests, more

Southern Tide polishes your wardrobe with up to 50% off best-selling polos, pullovers, outerwear, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Hampstead Printed Performance Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $60. That’s $30 off the original rate and was designed to help you with your golf game with a four-way stretch fabric that’s highly breathable. I love the unique patterns of Southern Tide and each polo has UV protection as well. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Flash Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hampstead Printed Performance Polo Shirt $60 (Orig. $90)
- Great Catch Swim Trunk $60 (Orig. $90)
- Lido Deck Heather Fleece Vest $75 (Orig. $125)
- Ellison Quilted Heather Plaid Overshirt $80 (Orig. $135)
- Skipjack Quarter Zip Pullover $70 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- Jourdan Solid Performance Skort $45 (Orig. $78)
- Melana High Waisted Active Legging $60 (Orig. $90)
- Renea Mock Neck Tunic $30 (Orig. $108)
- Adie Stripe Performance Knit Dress $50 (Orig. $138)
- Nonie Athletic Workout Short $40 (Orig. $88)
