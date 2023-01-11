Anker’s 1080p Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector sees $500 discount to $1,200

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Comsos 1080p Portable Laser Projector for $1,199.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $1,700, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time, coming within $10 of our last mention in September and $200 above the all-time low set at the end of the year. With a laser-powered design, this projector has the ability to output up to 2,400 lumens of brightness, which means that it’s “so bright you can even watch with the lights on.” Anker’s Nebula Cosmos projector also features “Intelligent Environment Adaptation Technology” which will analyze your room to “avoid furniture or decorations” and automatically change the screen to “fit your space without any disruptions to the action on screen.” There’s a built-in handle to carry it around the home or into the backyard and with its 10W full-range speakers built-in, you’ll be able to use it without a secondary sound system. Plus, Android TV is in tow so you can watch Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services without any external device. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this portable projector stand that’s available for $48 on Amazon. It’s designed to fit all of Anker’s Nebula projectors and features a lot of adjustability. For starters, the legs spread wider to keep the projector nice and stable on whatever surface you set it on. Plus, there’s a height adjustment as well as 360-degree pan and tilt to really dial in the aim of the projector before starting movie night.

Using the Nebula Cosmos to overhaul a theater room? Consider also picking up 65.6-feet of Govee Smart RGBIC Wi-Fi Lightstrips while it’s on sale for the second-best price of $50. That’s 29% off its normal going rate and with nearly 66 feet of lighting in the kit, this is a great way to add a splash of color to any home theater.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Portable Laser Projector features:

Make your movies shine with the intensity of 2400 ISO Lumens, which is so bright you can even watch with the lights on, then watch every pixel pop in 1080p HD quality. Start the movie in seconds with Intelligent Environment Adaptation (IEA) Technology. Analyze your room to avoid furniture or decorations, then watch your screen automatically fit to your space without any disruptions to the action on screen. The ergonomically designed handle allows you to conveniently move Cosmos Laser 1080p to the bedroom or the backyard, wherever you want to watch movies. Get lost in the power of AiFi technology, which uses a unique algorithm to maximize your speakers’ potential for a true 3D soundscape. You’ll feel the emotion of the 10W full-range speakers with every intimate whisper and heart-pounding explosion.

