At $100, the Alpha Z Pro quadcopter is an excellent starter drone (Reg. $199)

If you want to try flying quadcopters, you may want to start with a good beginner drone. The Ninja Dragon Alpha Z Pro is a 4K quadcopter with four channels of control and some exciting features, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $99.99 (Reg. $199).

A fun drone for beginners

If you have never flown a quadcopter before, the Alpha Z Pro could make it an easy skill to learn. With headless mode and one-key return, takeoff and landing are largely automated. Once you’re in the air, you can ascend and descend, move forward and backward, or fly left and right. There is also a button that initiates a 360-degree roll, which you can view live in first person through the 4K front-facing camera.

Just connect your smartphone to your drone and mount it to the controller for a live look at your flight. You can snap photos or record video with the front-facing camera or the 720p bottom camera. For stable shots, activate altitude hold mode.

On a single 60-70 minute charge, you could get up to nine minutes of flight time. If that’s not enough time in the sky, you could purchase extra batteries directly from the manufacturer and extend your flights.

The Alpha Z Pro has a flight range that can reach up to 300 feet. Make sure to keep an eye on your flight path while you’re that far away. Beginner pilots may benefit from installing the included Protection Covers which may help prevent any collision damage to the propellers.

A new way to enjoy the outdoors

See the world from above and try out a fun new hobby. For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Drone on sale for $99.99 (reg. $199).

