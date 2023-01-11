Banana Republic Winter Sale takes up to 60% off clearance + extra 30% off your purchase

The Banana Republic Winter Sale takes up to 60% off clearance and an extra 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Banana Republic Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Untucked Flannel Shirt for men that’s marked down to just $35 and originally sold for $90. This shirt is a great layering piece for winter weather and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. It’s available in four color options and it’s double brushed for a soft, broken-in feel. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Winter Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off all clearance items.

