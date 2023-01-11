Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch and its always-on display now down to $187 (Reg. $299)

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $186.82 shipped. Normally fetching $299, you’re looking at the second-best price yet with $112 in savings. This comes within $5 of the all-time low from last month and is only the second time we’ve seen it drop below $200. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Fossil fitness family runs Wear OS with drastically improved battery life than its predecessor. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.2-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, the previous-generation Fossil Gen 5E sells for $158 and will refresh your fitness-tracking timepiece for less. It may not run the latest chipset or software, but provides a lower-end price point for getting in on the smart wearable game. There’s a similar 1.2-inch display, but no always-on feature like the lead deal.

If you’d prefer to just strap a more minimal wearable to your wrist, the Fitbit Charge 5 is currently on sale right now and provides a compelling alternative to the more full-featured smartwatches above. Cutting screen size down a tad, this model sports an OLED display while still being able to track SpO2, ECG readings, skin temperature, and a whole host of other fitness and wellness stats all at just $100.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100plus chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

