Universal Audio’s new powerful Sphere mics emulate a range of iconic vintage models

A pair of brand new Universal Audio microphones are now ready to land in your studio. UA has long been a staple in the recording industry, delivering some of the best and most sought-after interfaces solutions on the planet, and the company has more recently has begun to offer up some equally compelling microphones, ranging from USB options right through to high-end XLR models. It has now announced the launch of its new premium modeling mics known as the Sphere DLX and Sphere LX. Head below for a closer look.

New Universal Audio microphones have arrived

We tracked some big-time price drops on UA’s entry-level recording interfaces over Black Friday and covered its latest-generation podcast-ready USB mics before that, and now it’s time to take a look at the more pro-grade Sphere series XLR models.

The new Sphere microphones are the latest from the folks at Universal Audio. Both are geared towards professionals and those aspiring to that status, and they boast some of the brand’s latest technology to reduce unwanted room noise and coloration alongside their main claim to fame – the ability to emulate a broad range of classic, beloved microphones of yore.

Get the sounds of the greatest mics ever made. Choose from a collection of iconic ribbon, condenser, and dynamic mics with our award‑winning dual‑capsule microphone modeling system.

Universal Audio Sphere DLX Mic

Let’s first zero in on the higher-end option of the two, the Universal Audio Sphere DLX. You’re essentially looking at a premium-grade UA microphone that comes with a carrying case, shockmount, microphone stand, and the XLR cable you’ll need to connect it to your system. Where it really shines however, is with the 38 different sought-after and, frankly, iconic dynamic, ribbon, and condenser-style microphones it can emulate through the use of intelligent software – including models from Telefunken, Neumann, AKG, Sony, and more.

Even more interesting is that, alongside compatibility with any interface or recording software you might be using, the mic allows users to change the emulation settings, including the microphone type and polar pattern, after the vocals or sounds have been committed to tape. UA also notes that the emulation process can be used live while tracking vocals with zero latency when using one of its in-house interfaces via onboard DSP tech.

Despite it otherwise appearing like your typical mono microphone, the Sphere DLX even supports the ability to make stereo recordings.

And the slightly less pricey LX model

Many of these specs and features carry over to the more affordable Sphere LX model, just with fewer emulation options in total (20 to be exact). The gold-spattered capsule model also has a slightly less extensive add-on package – you’re trading the mic stand out for stand mount and there’s no shockmount included – but it otherwise functions the same with the ability to flip out settings after your sounds/vocals have been recorded.

The new Universal Audio microphones are now available for purchase with the Sphere LX coming in at $999.99 and the Sphere DLX at a cool $1,499.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Clearly, with prices like that, these new Universal Audio microphones aren’t going to be for everyone. But one thing is for sure, there is some notable tech onboard in a category where that isn’t particularly easy to do. Some of the mics the Sphere can emulate cost as much as a decent vehicle, and while there is similar technology found elsewhere from other brands, it’s hard to imagine many of them nailing it as well as UA might be here. These mics are certainly going to be overkill for just any casual content creator or podcaster, but for folks doing serious audio or music work at home, this is likely going to be a whole lot of mic for the price despite the lofty MSRP.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!