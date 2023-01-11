Nomad launches 30% off+ warehouse sale on open-box iPhone 14 leather cases and more

Nomad has launched a new warehouse sale this week that is discounting an assortment of open-box releases on all of the brand’s latest chargers, leather cases, and other Apple accessories. Shipping is free in orders over $150. Amongst everything you’ll find on this landing page at 30% off or more, our top pick has Nomad’s new lineup of iPhone 14 leather cases on sale. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, everything starts at $34.95 and is available across all four styles of Apple’s new iPhone 14 handsets. You’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made Nomad famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from late last fall. Though in either case, you’re still looking at a pair of premium materials that come in several styles of gorgeous leather which many of us at 9to5 have been daily driving since release.

Another highlight from the savings event is marking down the recently-released Nomad Sport Slim Apple Watch Band for one of the first times. Dropping in open-box condition in several styles, pricing lands at $41.95 across the lineup of straps that typically sell for $60. This is the best discount we’ve tracked so far. Nomad’s new Sport Slim Band outfits your Apple Watch with a premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that is completely waterproof. On top of a thinner design compared to the original, there’s also added ventilation channels and a custom stainless steel closure pin. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our launch hands-on review if you’re not convinced.

Of course, the savings also continue over to a collection of other accessories. You’ll want to shop everything right here to check out the various chargers and accessories up for grabs. Everything comes backed by the same 2-year manufacturer warranty that new condition gear comes with.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

