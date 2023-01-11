Zendure’s Super Tank 26,800mAh battery features 100W/60W USB-C output at $100

Zendure’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Super Tank 26800mAh 100W USB-C Portable Power Bank for $99.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $200 in black and $129 in silver, today’s deal comes in at $1 above our last mention from way back in 2021 to mark one of the best prices all-time. This is the ultimate portable battery to keep in your backpack when traveling. It features a large 26,800mAh capacity which is plenty to charge devices multiple times. However, where this battery shines is in its output options. For USB-C, there’s two ports here, one of which can dish out 100W and the other 60W ensuring that it can power basically all of Apple’s laptop lineup when on-the-go. Plus, there’s also two USB-A ports which are capable of 15W and 18W QuickCharge 3.0 for powering other devices as well. In total, it has the ability to deliver 138W of power at one time when all ports are taken up, as well. You can dive into our hands-on review of the larger SuperTank Pro to learn more about what Zendure has to offer before heading below to get additional details.

If you don’t need 100W USB-C Power Delivery, check out the Baseus portable battery. It delivers 65W to your USB-C device, but also packs a built-in cable and USB-A outputs. This allows you to power multiple devices at once, and since it’s $75 on Amazon, you’ll even save an additional 25% over today’s lead deal.

Zendure Super Tank 100W USB-C Battery features:

26,800 mAh portable charger with dual USB-C PD (100W + 60W) & dual USB-A ports that can quickly charge MacBook Pros & other compatible devices. Super Tank’s massive 26800mAh Capacity keeps you power on the go. It can extent your 16″ Macbook Pro battery life for 8 hours or charge your iPhone 13 about 10 times, making it an excellent travel companion. SuperTank can be charged at up to 100W via Power Delivery, when use a wall charger that can deliver enough power (100W or more) as well as a USB-C cable that supports 5A current throughput. And it can charge your 16″ MacBook Pro at full speed, only taking 2.5 hours to charge from 0% to 100% (when laptop not in use.) SuperTank has 2 PD-enabled USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, SuperTank allows you to charge 4 devices at the same time, including laptops, tablets, cameras, cell phones, and other mobile devices, rapid charging for 2 laptops or tablets and 2 mobile devices all at once.

