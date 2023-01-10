Save $526 on Razer’s 2022 Blade 17 Laptop with 1080p 306Hz display at new low of $2,674

Amazon is now offering the Razer Blade 17 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,673.89 shipped. Normally going for $3,200, this solid $526 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop. Running a 12th Gen Intel i7-12800H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti, you will be able to fully utilize the 1080p 360Hz display. Vapor chamber cooling is used to get as much performance out of the hardware as possible in a relatively thin device. Built-in Wi-Fi 6E support means you will have access to fast wireless internet on support networks. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting that can be customized through the Razer Synapse. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and charging handled over one Type-C, and three USB-A ports. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $846 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 Ti present with the Razer option above. The screen is about the same at 15.6 inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Gaming Headset marked down to $35, a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Razer’s headset is perfect for those with budget-focused battlestations that still want high-end features. The Nari Essential offers THX Spatial Audio for “full immersion” and can “simulate sound in a 360-degree sphere” to let you know exactly where the enemy is. There are on-headset audio controls as well including volume adjustment and a microphone mute.

Razer Blade 17 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

The most powerful 17-inch gaming laptop is back and more powerful than ever before. The new Razer Blade 17 combines the 12th Gen i7 processor, available NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics, and DDR5 4800MHz memory to bring you the ultimate 17” gaming laptop for uncompromising performance and portability.

