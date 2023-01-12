Crank up your 2023 workouts with CAP’s Adjustable Dumbbell at $112 (Matching low)

Amazon is now offering the CAP Barbell Single Adjustable Dumbbell for $111.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is 20% off the going rate, matching the Amazon low, and the best we can find. While you’re only getting a single dumbbell here, the NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells sell for $340 and a comparable pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552s go for $429 right now. CAP delivers a nearly as recognizable brand name option for well more than $100 less and a generally competitive price tag overall. We should also mention that while there are more affordable CAP sets, those options only go up to 12.5 pounds a side. So if you’re looking for something that can easily adjust from 10 to 55 pounds that can support your fitness journey for years to come and replace up to 10 individual dumbbells, today’s lead deal is worth a closer look. More details below.

An even more affordable option comes by way of the FLYBIRD Adjustable Dumbbell. Again, while not from as notable a brand, it is still a popular option on Amazon that comes in at $100 shipped or less per side right now (and you purchase them individually if you want). They don’t carry as much weight as today’s lead deal, maxing out at 25-pounds, but that might be more than enough for some folks.

Check out today’s Reebok New Year sale with an extra 50% off as well as our fashion hub for more workout footwear and apparel deals. Then dive into today’s Amazon Quest sale to load up on protein snacks from $9.50, including cookies, bars, chips, and more at up to 50% off. All of the details you need on that sale are right here in this morning’s coverage.

CAP Barbell Adjustable Dumbbell features:

ADJUSTABLE – Simply rotate the handle left or right while positioned on the tray to adjust the weight from 10 to 55 pounds in 5 pound increments. No knobs to turn, pins to align, or levers to slide – just twist and go!

EFFICIENT – Quickly switch weights between exercises during circuit workouts & lower the downtime between exercises; Storage tray securely stores the adjustable dumbbell – no rolling, tripping over weights or long downtime; Tray included to safely store dumbbells

VERSATILE – The ADJUSTABELL weight adjustment system allows you to rapidly switch from one exercise to the next; Easily switch heavy weights for squats and lunges to lighter weights for curls and triceps extensions.

