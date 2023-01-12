Load up on protein-heavy Quest snacks at up to 50% off: Chips, bars, cookies, more from $9.50

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Quest protein snacks, including bars, cookies, chips, and more. The deals start from $9.50 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re looking to load the pantry up with some protein-heavy snacks for 2023, today’s Quest sale is a great way to do so with some solid discounts attached. And remember, just about all of the deals will drop even lower if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages – be sure to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. You can shop the entire sale right here or head below for some of our top picks.

Quest new year Amazon sale:

Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips feature:

ENJOY MORE. CARB LESS: The Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips provide all the crunch and satisfying taste of a regular tortilla chip. Only ours have 19g of protein and 4g net carbs per bag

CRUNCH INTO COMPLETE PROTEINS: The Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids

SALTY, SAVORY, CRUNCHY: Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips are seasoned to perfection and contain no added soy ingredients

BAKED, NEVER FRIED: Quest Loaded Taco Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to provide you with the satisfying crunch you crave without adding oils to your chips

